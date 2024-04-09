New National Sports Authority Boss Meets Staff

The new Director General of National Sports Authority, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor, was introduced to the Head Office staff in Accra at a well-attended staff durbar. The event occurred at the media center at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April 2024.

In attendance was the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Majeed Bawa, and other Management members of the Authority. Mr. Bawa, who Chaired the durbar introduced Hon. Dodzie Numekevor to the staff.

In his address, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor, a former Public Relations officer of the Ghana High Commission in the UK, expressed his excitement in meeting the staff and pledged to work with them for the Authority to regain its past glory.

He assured the staff of his resolve to be fair to everyone and further advised all to strive towards loyalty to the sports authority and stay focused on the mandate that Ghanaians have entrusted in their care.

He further highlighted some innovations he intends to introduce – to digitalize workplace activities through efficient and uninterrupted internet supply and provide other IT-related accessories.

He stated that with the passing of the legislative instrument ( L.I.) of the Sports Bill, the National Sports Authority will have the opportunity to explore and implement various innovations for generating funds internally.

In a related development, the Governing Board of the authority met on the same day to also deliberate on the L.I. among other important sports development issues.

Staff Members were allowed to share their suggestions, and opinions on general welfare issues. The meeting ended on a very cordial note with the assurance that it would happen periodically.

Credit: Joan Oduro-Nyarko