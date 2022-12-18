New NDC General Secretary: Fifi Kwetey wins

Asiedu Nketiah, who won the National Chairman race, has been replaced as the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Fifi Kwetey received the most votes at the National Congress held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, securing his position as the NDC’s next CEO.

According to reports, the former representative for Ketu South won each of the sixteen areas in the nation to defeat Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and take first place.

Fifi Kwetey announced his victory on social media and said that rival contender Dr. Peter Otokunor had called to congratulate him.

He committed to having an open door policy and collaborating with everyone for the benefit of the party.

“My brother and comrade Boamah Otokunor called to congratulate me just a moment ago. That was very kind of him. I had previously expressed my pride in his competitive campaigning to him yesterday, and I did so again this morning. I promised him that I was fully prepared to collaborate with him to grow and strengthen our party, he wrote.