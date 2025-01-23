New NIA Executive Secretary Pledges Innovation and Progress

Wisdom Kwaku Deku, popularly known as Yayra Koku, has assured the people of Ghana and staff at the National Identification Authority (NIA) of forthcoming innovations aimed at improving the efficiency of the Authority.

On his first day as Executive Secretary, Yayra Koku expressed his commitment to ushering in creative and innovative solutions to enhance the operations of the NIA, with the goal of serving the people of Ghana better. “We will make the system work. Expect creative and innovative initiatives to improve NIA. For God and country,” he declared.

Reflecting on his journey to the position, Yayra Koku shared a personal message, acknowledging the significant leap from his humble beginnings at the NIA. In 2008, he worked as a temporary staff member in the organization as a Technical Officer, and he credits his current appointment as a blessing. He thanked President John Dramani Mahama for recognizing his potential and giving him the opportunity to serve in a leadership capacity.

In a post shared on social media, he expressed deep gratitude and enthusiasm about his new role: “This can only be God. Thank you, President John Dramani Mahama, for recognizing my potential and giving me the opportunity to serve. The journey ahead is exciting, and I can’t wait to dive in and make a difference. A significant difference.”

Yayra Koku’s appointment, which marks a full-circle moment for him, has sparked excitement both within the NIA and among Ghanaians. As he steps into his new role, the Executive Secretary has vowed to honor the trust placed in him and make meaningful contributions to the growth and transformation of the NIA, stating that “The Job has just started.”

His leadership promises to be a pivotal moment for the Authority as he moves forward with a focus on innovation and effective public service.