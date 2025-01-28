New NPA CEO, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, Vows to Transform Ghana’s Petroleum Downstream Sector

The newly appointed Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq, has expressed his commitment to driving a transformative agenda for Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector.

During an address to the management and staff of the NPA in Accra on Monday, Mr. Tameklo emphasized his alignment with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for the industry, stating, “President Mahama has charged us with the need for a new approach. It is not going to be business as usual.”

Mr. Tameklo pledged to lead the NPA with fairness, collaboration, and a strong focus on the welfare of its staff. He outlined teamwork as a central pillar of his leadership style, urging the staff to work together toward making the Authority “the very best.” NPA Welfare Chairman, Mr. Ernest Ayeh-Datey, extended congratulations to Mr. Tameklo on his appointment and assured him of the staff’s dedication to supporting the Authority’s success.

A highly accomplished legal professional, Mr. Tameklo brings over a decade of expertise to his new role. He holds an LLM in Natural Resources (Downstream Petroleum) from the University of Ghana and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2013. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Tameklo was a partner at Ayine & Partners Law Firm, where he specialized in criminal, civil, and commercial litigation, earning a reputation for offering sound legal counsel to a range of organizations.

Mr. Tameklo’s leadership experience extends beyond his legal practice. He has served as the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contributed to various key committees, including the 2024/2025 Transition Sub-Committee for Legal and Governance, as well as the 2024 NDC Manifesto Committee. Known for his research, analytical, and interpersonal skills, he is recognized as a self-driven and open-minded leader with a collaborative approach.

Under his leadership, the NPA is set to focus on innovation, teamwork, and operational efficiency. With his expertise and forward-thinking vision, Mr. Tameklo is poised to steer the NPA toward achieving its objectives, ultimately advancing Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector and benefiting the nation as a whole. His tenure promises a new chapter of progress and transformation for the Authority.