New NPP Executive Sworn Into Office In Yendi

The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf has sworn-in the newly elected New Patriotic Party Executives for the Yendi Constituency.

The executives are Alhaji Baba Gazali, Chairman, Baba Gambari, First Vice Chairman, Fusheini Alhassan Wumbei, Second Vice Chairman, Abdul Karimu Nashiru, Secretary, and Ayuba Alhassan Sumani, Assistant Secretary.

The rest are, Sualisu Ibrahim Treasurer, Adam Fuseini, Organniser, Mohammed Sham, Youth Organiser, Asana Abudu, Women Organiser and Mumuni Mohammed Shaban, Nasara Coordinator.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama Member of Parliament for Yendi called for unity amongst them.

He said they were one big family with a common destiny and should therefore continue to forge ahead for unity that would achieve their goals.

Alhaji Baba Gazali the new Chairman thanked his campaign team members and all those who voted for him to be elected and also called for unity among the party members within the constituency.