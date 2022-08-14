New NYP Framework Will Enhance Youth Dev’t – Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the new National Youth Policy (NYP) adopted and launched by his administration, will enhance the development of the country’s youthful population in the next 10 years.

Addressing attendees of the National Youth Authority’s event on 12 August 2022, to observe International Youth Day 2022, themed; “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages”, at Anagkazo, Akwapim-Mampong, President Akufo-Addo said beyond the adoption of the NYP, he has also made the 8th month of the year, August, the month that will be dedicated to issues of youth and youth advancement.

“As further prove of government’s commitment to the welfare of young people, I have decided to declare the month of August every year as the Youth Development Month, where pertinent issues concerning Ghana youth, will be brought to the fore. Today, we will outdoor the framework upon which further development within the youth space will be implemented”.

“Cabinet’s assumption of a new cabinet policy under the theme “Benefits from Youth Involves: Youth Together for a Prosperous Future”, is evidence of our acceptance of a global shift in attitude towards youth policy making” President Akufo-Addo said.

Collaboration with Youth

Emphasizing on the rationale behind the adoption of the new NYP, President Akufo-Addo, noted that “it is a statement of government’s understanding that the solution to the myriad of challenges the youth face, are not going to be made for the youth, but in collaboration with the youth”.

“Government was able to come to this understanding because of the impressive number of young minds who sit around the table where decisions on the affairs of this country are taken” Akufo-Addo said.

“The national youth policy is thus in itself, an example of intergenerational solidarity and responds to the admonishing of the former United Nations Secretary General, Ban Kin Moon, who argued that, “when we give young people decent jobs, political weight, negotiating muscle and real influence in our world, they will create a brighter future” the President added.

NYP link to SDGs

The NYP, according to the President, was carefully put together to reflect the goals set out in the United National’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He thus indicated that all stakeholders in the country as far as youth development in the country is concerned, should make it their reference document.

“I am happy to note that all 17 SDGs were carefully considered and incorporated in this 2022 to 2032 National Youth Policy”.

“The policy should therefore serve as the principal reference document for state institutions, private sector and foreign partners in their efforts to effect development for young people” President Akufo-Addo said.

IYD

In 1999, in its resolution 54/120, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth (Lisbon, 8-12 August 1998) that 12 August be declared International Youth Day.

The Assembly recommended that public information activities be organized to support the Day as a way to promote better awareness of the World Programme of Action for Youth, adopted by the General Assembly in 1995 (resolution 50/81).

International Youth Day is thus commemorated every year on 12 August. The Focal Point on Youth selects a theme for the day often with input from youth organizations and members of the UN Inter-Agency Network in Youth development.

It also organizes a virtual commemoration of the Day. The Programme encourages youth around the world to organize activities to raise awareness about the situation of youth in their country.

The NYA

The National Youth Authority (NYA) in Ghana, was established in 1974 by NRDC 241. It is thus, a Statutory Public Organization with the mandate to co-ordinate and facilitates youth empowerment activities in Ghana to ensure development of the Ghanaian youth as a whole.

The Authority was formerly known as “the National Youth Council (NYC).” In 1981, by an administrative directive, the Council was transformed into a “Commission” status as “the National Youth Organizing Commission” with the focus to organize a mass national youth movement called the “Democratic Youth League of Ghana (DYLG).”

With the inception of constitutional rule in 1992, the Commission status reverted to the “Council” once more.

In consequence of a statute law revision exercise under the laws of Ghana (Revised Edition) Act, 1998 (Act 562), the nomenclature of the Authority was changed to the current, “National Youth Authority”.