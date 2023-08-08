New on WhatsApp – Screen Share and Landscape Mode on Video Calls

Mark Zuckerberg just announced WhatsApp is introducing the ability to Screen Share during a video call.

Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call.

You can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen.

You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone.