New opportunities for learning Russian in Ghana

On November 3, the Center for Open Education in Russian began its work at the University of Ghana in Accra. The new educational center will become a conductor of Russian culture, a popularizer of Russian science and art, and a ground for dialogue between Russia and Ghana. The center was created by Yaroslavl State Pedagogical University named after. K.D. Ushinsky with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

The ceremony was attended by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana Sergei Berdnikov, Consul Artur Vakhitov, Embassy press attache Alexander Gromov, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana Professor Nana Aba Apia Amfo, Head of the Department of Modern Languages Dr. Joanna and university professors, including Professor Ildiko Csajbok-Twerefou.

As a symbol of cooperation, Russian professors presented to the university administration a Russian nesting doll with a symbolic key to the Center for Open Education. The official part ended with the performances presented by the students who sang songs in Russian/

At the Center, students of language courses, master classes and creative events will be able to improve their level of Russian language proficiency, as well as become volunteers and help those who are just starting to learn Russian.

Thanks to the activities of the Center, Ghanaian students will be able to take part in scientific and educational events at Russian universities and prepare for admission to Russian universities.

The goal of the project is to expand the presence of the Russian language and education in Russian, as well as to popularize Russian science and culture.