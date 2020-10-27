President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Multi-purpose Youth and Sports Resource Centre at Dambai in the newly created Oti Region.

Similar to the ongoing projects in the erstwhile ten regions, the facility would have the capacity to seat 8,000 people.

When completed, the centre would have a FIFA-standard football pitch, a modern nine-lane athletic track, lawn tennis, basketball, handball, and volleyball courts, and a gymnasium.

It will also have a counseling centre, an ICT center, an entrepreneurship centre, and a modern restaurant.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, President Akufo-Addo assured the chiefs and the people of the region that the government saw sports as an important tool for development and would continue to commit more resources to construct more sports resource centres.

He said he was committed to bringing development to all the six newly created regions.

Mr. Isaac Asiamh Minister of Youth and Sports said the construction of Multi-purpose Youth and Sports Centres of Excellence in all the regions was being done at the behest of President Akufo-Addo.

He said the project was in fulfillment of the government’s promise to empower the youth through sports development and infrastructure, which was a major tool to avert crime and other social vices.