New Pan-African Distributor Screen Connect Debuts Nigerian Thriller in Kenya

A new Pan-African film distribution initiative, Screen Connect, will premiere the Nigerian psychological thriller Over the Bridge in Kenyan cinemas starting 6 June 2025.

The move marks Screen Connect’s inaugural effort to bridge longstanding gaps in intra-African film distribution, ensuring audiences from Lagos to Nairobi gain access to critically acclaimed African stories.

Incubated in 2024 through a partnership between Some Fine Day Pix and GIZ’s Moving Pictures program, Screen Connect aims to amplify culturally resonant films across the continent. Co-founded by Cassandra Onwualu (Nigeria), Marete Selvin (Kenya), and Mizero Kabano Yannick (Rwanda), the initiative seeks to counter the paradox of global demand for African narratives while local audiences struggle to access neighboring countries’ cinema. “Kenyan audiences deserve to watch Nigerian films, and vice versa,” Onwualu emphasized. “Strategic partnerships with filmmakers and cinemas can elevate African storytelling and talent.”

Over the Bridge, directed by Tolu Ajayi, follows Folarin, a Lagos investment banker whose life unravels after a high-stakes government project collapses. The film blends corporate intrigue with personal turmoil, exploring themes of power and societal fallout. Ajayi drew inspiration from his early exposure to Nigeria’s financial sector during the 1990s boom. “Success often demands bearing unseen burdens,” he noted. The cast includes Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan, and veteran actress Joke Silva.

The thriller earned 12 nominations at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), winning Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. Its Kenyan premiere at Century Cinemax locations in Nairobi underscores Screen Connect’s mission to foster cross-border cultural exchange. Additional releases are planned as the initiative expands into Rwanda, South Africa, and beyond.

Screen Connect’s launch responds to persistent challenges in Africa’s film industry, where distribution hurdles often limit regional reach despite rising global interest. Previous efforts, like the French-backed African Screen Networks, faced mixed success due to funding gaps. By contrast, Screen Connect leverages partnerships with development agencies and local cinemas, prioritizing sustainability.

The initiative arrives as streaming platforms like Showmax and Netflix increasingly dominate African content consumption. However, proponents argue that theatrical releases remain vital for preserving communal viewing traditions and supporting cinema ecosystems. With Kenya’s box office revenue growing 15% annually since 2022, Screen Connect’s model could catalyze similar gains elsewhere.

Over the Bridge will screen in Nairobi through June 2025, offering Kenyan audiences a lens into Nigeria’s corporate labyrinth. For Screen Connect, the premiere represents more than a film release—it is a step toward redefining how Africa consumes its own stories.