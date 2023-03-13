New Paramount Chief for Ziope Traditional Area outdoored

The Chiefs, Queen mothers, elders, and Kingmakers from the royal Kpeyehi family of Ziope Traditional Area have out-doored Torgbui Binah Lawluvi VII as the ‘Fiaga’ of Ziope and Paramount Chief of Ziope Traditional Area.

The outdooring was preceded by days of performing the necessary traditional rites, after which he was introduced to members of the Traditional Council and the public during a colorful ceremony held on Friday at Ziope.

Torgbui Binah Lawluvi after swearing the traditional oaths from the three traditional wings, namely left, right and middle, pledged to continue the path of greatness and progress for the traditional area.

“I want to however state that it is my wish to continue the paths of those who came before me. I pledge my unalloyed support to our league of chiefs. Our welfare will always be my topmost agenda as I join hands with you in finding ways to push our agenda of growth forward.”

He also assured the people of Ziope and other neighboring traditional areas of strengthening the peace and love that existed between them over the years.

Torgbui Binah also assured the youth and the elderly from all the 64 Ziope communities both in Ghana and Togo of a new dawn, full of opportunities adding, “it is my pledge on the occasion of my enstoolment to pursue that agenda further and grow the bond between us even stronger.”

The modern traditional King is the current Western Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), where he heads the Takoradi Regional Office.

Born in October 1970, the master’s degree and other higher Certificates holder had his basic and senior high education in Togo, precisely Kpalime, and later moved to Accra to study Automobile Engineering at the Accra Technical Center.

He also gained admission at the then Ho Polytechnic to pursue a Higher National Diploma (HND) course in the same field and was later employed after a mandatory National Service as an instructor to teach in the Automobile Engineering Department of the same Polytechnic.

Torgbui Binah later worked with some companies such as, Kingdom Transport Services as service engineer before finally joining the DVLA where he worked for over 20 years.

He succeeds the late Binah Lawluvi VI, Paramount Chief of Ziope and former member of the Council of State who died in August last year after a 34-year rule.

Nene Akoto Saah VII, the ‘Awadada’ of Agotime Traditional Area, who led a delegation from the Agotime Traditional Council, after administering an oath of solidarity, assured the new Chief of a united relationship between the two areas.

Torgbui Binah is blessed with a wife and two children.