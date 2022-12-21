New Paramount Queen-Mother Installed At Odomase Number One

The Odomase Number One Traditional Council in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region has installed a new Paramount Queen-Mother, aged 50 for the Traditional Area, with the stool name Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II.

Known in private life as Madam Yaa Pokuaa, a Sunyani-based businesswoman, Nana Poduo II succeeded the late Nana Abenaa Boatemaa, who died in February 2021.

Until her death, the Nana Boatemaa of blessed memory was the immediate past President of the former Brong-Ahafo Queen-Mothers Association and the President of the National Queen Mothers Association.

The Traditional Council also enstooled six other sub-chiefs and admitted them to serve the Council and their respective royal families.

They included Nana Kwasi Yeboah III, Nifahene (right wing chief), Nana Baffour Gyan I, Adontenhene, Nana Kwadwo Badu I, Gyaasehene, Nana Kofi Kru, Benkumhene (left wing chief), Nana Adusi Poku, Mawerehene and Nana Kwadwo Yeboah, Apagyahene.

As tradition demands, Odomfour Dr. Kwasi Apraku III, the Paramount Chief of the area and President of the Traditional Council, royal families and kingmakers led the Paramount Queen-Mother and the sub-chiefs through some traditional rites to seal their enstoolments.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Poduo II expressed appreciation to members of the Council, the kingmakers and the entire people of the area for the confidence they had reposed in her, and promised to serve them in humility and selflessness.

She said peace and unity were pre-requisite factors for progress and called on the people to bury their differences to forge ahead in unity for development.

Nana Poduo II said she had prioritised women empowerment and girl-child education, and advised parents and guardians in the area to support their children and wards, particularly girls to sustain their interest in school.