New pastors commissioned for Great Commission Church

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has commissioned seven new ministers and 56 Permanent Elders to climax its 32nd Annual General Council Meeting (AGCM), in Accra.

The seven newly commissioned ministers are: Reverends Daniel Samuel Adze, Prosper Chapu Pagui, Emmanuel Asomaning, Richard Tsoti, Thywill Kofi Amenyogbe, Israel Bissi and Thompson Briku Yeboah.

Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, the Chairman of the Ghana National Council of the GCCI, who inducted them into office said it was imperative that they guard their conduct and speech as commissioned workers of God’s house.

“In a special sense, you are examples and models. Others will copy the measure of your godliness and zeal,” Apostle Prof Assuming-Brempong said.

Apostle Prof. Asuming-Brempong advised them to strive to be filled with the Holy Spirit and wisdom at all times.

“As a commissioned worker in God’s House, give careful attention to the office entrusted to you, fulfilling all your functions as unto the Lord and not unto men,” he charged the new pastors.

He added: “By accepting this trust, you indicate without reservation your commitment and loyalty to the doctrines and Constitution of GCCI worldwide.”

Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the Executive Council of the GCCI, in a homily urged Christians to always maintain a high sense of integrity.

He noted that God would give the crown of life to people who were faithful to him until death.

Apostle Mensah said the best way of preparing towards the second coming of Jesus Christ was to carry his gospel to the whole world.

Quoting from the Bible at the Gospel of Matthew 24:14, Apostle Mensah said: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”

He appealed to churches and missionary organisations to ensure that the gospel reached the unreached ethnic groups across the globe.

The three-day AGCM on the theme, “Imitating Christ in How he Reached Out to the Lost World”, saw the election of new officials of the GCCI Ghana National Council.

Apostle Samuel Vincent Ansah, elected as the Chairman of GCCI Ghana National Council expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the honour done him.

He appealed to the church to continuously pray for him and his team to enable them to execute the task the Lord had entrusted upon them.

Other elected officers of the Church included Apostle Richard K. Adanu, First Vice Chairman in-charge of Missions and Rev Moses Pinkrah, Second Vice Chairman in-charge of Finance and Administration.

The rest were Revs: Samuel Arthur, Director of Evangelism; Emmanuel Oppong, Director of Ministries; Charles Samerset Adanunyo Director of Church Life; Stephen Toku Cato, Director of Finance; and Alex Obeng Oguamena, Director of Personnel.

The newly elected national officers would assume office in July 2023.