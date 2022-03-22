New Players Invited For Double Header Against Nigeria

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has invited four new players into the Black Stars squad for the double header against Nigeria on Friday, March 25.

Ghana would take on perennial rivals Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup playoffs.

Coach Addo named his 27-man squad for the crucial match on Tuesday with new additions to help Ghana qualify to the Qatar World Cup this year for the fourth time after missing out in Brazil 2014.

The new players are Denis Odoi (FC Brugge- Belgian), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak- Ghana), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent-Belgium), Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma- Italy).

Afena Gyan has played 14 games so far for his side in the 2021/22 season, scoring twice. Owusu also have an impressive statistics for KAA Gent, with 17 appearances with an 83 per cent passing rate.

Odoi, the right full back for Club Brugge has made 25 appearances this season, scoring two with five assists and Hearts of Oak’s Korsah who won two MVP in six appearances.

Addo called up four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wingers and four forwards.

The Black Stars would play the return encounter on Tuesday, March 29 at Abuja, Nigeria.

Ghana would be chasing one of the five slots available for Africa to participate in the biggest football competition.