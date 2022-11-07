New police station for Obuasi East

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Afful Boakye Yiadom, Ashanti Regional Police Commander has charged personnel of the Service to be vigilant and always discharge their duties with diligence.

He said modern policing required utmost professionalism, good personal relations and close collaboration with community members to combat criminal activities in their areas of operation.

DCOP Boakye Yiadom was speaking at the inauguration of a new police station at Kwabenakwa, in the Obuasi East District.

The police station, which has cells, offices, lavatories and a mechanised borehole, was funded with the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund.

DCOP Boakye Yiadom, who once served as the Divisional Police Commander for Obuasi, commended the district assembly for putting up such edifice to bring policing closer to the people in the area, known for criminal activities in the district.

He called for the support and cooperation of the people to help the Police officers who would be stationed there, to discharge their duties effectively.

He also tasked Police officers in the area to be professional and perform their roles with responsibility.

The Regional Commander said “plans are afoot to beef up the Police personnel here.

‘’The National headquarters has taken note of the shortfalls and very soon well-equipped personnel will be added to the numbers here”.

The Kwabenakwa to Asokwa junction stretch in the area has been a safe route for criminals to operate in recent times.

Last year, a policeman was killed when suspected robbers attacked a bullion van that he was escorting at Nyankomaso, near Kwabenakwa.

This, among other pockets of crimes in the area, according to the DCE Madam Faustina Amissah, prompted the Assembly to put up the Police station to deal with the menace.

She said the “citing of the project in the area was strategically done to prevent criminal activities that go on here.

I have no doubt that a Police station here will deter criminals and further enhance security in this enclave”, she stated.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly also inaugurated a 20-Seater Water Closet Toilet Facility with septic tank and a merchandised borehole for the Christ the King Catholic Senior High School.

The project, also funded from the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund, is expected to improve the sanitary conditions in the school.

Madam Amissah hinted that the Assembly would start the construction of a science laboratory for the school in the first quarter of 2023.

This is part of efforts by the Assembly to improve the infrastructural facilities of the school.

Mr George Owusu Gyimah, Headmaster of the school, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for attending to their needs.

He said the absence of a befitting toilet facility was a major challenge facing the school.

“This is a welcome relief for all of us at CKC, we are also appealing to the Assembly and old students to help complete a 600- bed girls’ dormitory in the school, which has stalled since 2010”.