New President elected for Ghana Handball Association

Mr Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman has been elected the new President of the Ghana Handball Association (GHA).

The former Member of Parliament aspirant for the Odododiodio Constituency emerged victorious in this year’s congress, polling 26 votes out of 37.

Mr. Paul Kofi Yesu, who was also contesting the Presidency, could only poll 10 votes with one rejected ballot.

Speaking after his victory, Mr. Bannerman urged defeated aspirants to join the campaign to take handball to the next level.

Mr. Bannerman welcomed help from all quarters of the handball association as they look to host major competitions in the near future.

“Handball in Ghana should be able to get to the level it is expected to be. This is not a win for me but for handball, and I will plead with everyone to come on board.

“Handball is a team sport and with you coming on board, I believe it will take a different shape in Ghana,” he said.

Other members elected to spearhead the activities of the handball association for the next four years include Amma Frimpongmaa (2nd Vice President , William Ghartey (Executive Member), Philip Longdon (Executive Member), among others.

There would be another election for the position of the Ist Vice Chairman and Treasurer as both unopposed candidates couldn’t reach the majority threshold of 50 plus one.