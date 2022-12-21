New President of Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference congratulated by Bono RCC

The Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) has Congratulated Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani on his election as the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC).

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Regional Minister congratulated the bishop when she led a delegation of the BRCC to pay a courtesy call on the bishop at his office in Sunyani and assured him of the Council’s support in his endeavours.

The Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr Andrew Okumah Nawil, the Regional Coordinating Director and other key staff of the RCC saying “it is of utmost pleasure to extend the RCC’s congratulations to you and the entire Sunyani Catholic Diocese on your election.”

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said the RCC was confident with his experience as a Catholic Priest and proven track record and professional background in pastoral service, the Bishop would be able to lead the Conference to achieve its vision and mission.

“As we strive towards a common goal of promoting human dignity, and sustenance of peace in our region and the country as a whole, we will ensure your administration receives the necessary cooperation from the RCC,” she stated.

On his part, Most Rev. Gyamfi expressed appreciation to the RCC for their support and prayers, and assured to work hard for the advancement of the Catholic Church.

The Annual Plenary Assembly held at the Donkorkrom Vicariate elected Most Rev Gyamfi as the new President of the GCBC. He took over from the Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the Catholic Archbishop of Tamale.