New professions give a boost to employment

By Li Xinping

An updated directory on occupational titles released by China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) will soon be printed.

Seventy-four new professions have been included in the directory in five batches, such as B&B managers, family education tutors, educational tourism guides and robotics engineering technicians.

These emerging new professions not only offer new job opportunities and choices, but also drive the development of relevant industries and reflect the trends in new technologies and demands. They are an indicator of China’s economic development.

According to statistics released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China’s digital economy grew from 22.6 trillion yuan ($3.24 trillion) in 2016 to 45.5 trillion yuan in 2021, accounting for 39.8 percent of China’s GDP.

The prospering development of the digital economy catalyzes the emergence of digital professions. Half of the 18 new professions unveiled this year are related to the digital economy.

Yang Weiguo, dean of the School of Labor and Human Resources at Renmin University of China, said that the digital economy has become a part of people’s lives and led to the emergence of new products and business models, thus boosting new professions.

As China is pressing ahead on a green transition path, green jobs, including carbon emissions managers, appraisers of carbon sink measurement and consultants for structure energy saving and emission reduction, have embraced a golden age of rapid development.

An official with the MHRSS said that carbon peaking and neutrality is necessary for China to achieve higher-quality and sustainable economic and social development. It is changing the energy and economic structures, promoting industrial upgrading and generating green jobs, the official added.

For instance, the B&B business, in just a few years, has developed into a large industry that involves millions of employees, including B&B managers, a new profession that emerged in recent years.

As urban rail transit systems are constantly put into use, the urban rail transit sector is seeing a massive demand for professionals. The new profession of urban rail transit repairer exactly lays a solid foundation for ensuring a better life for the people.

Besides, a number of new professions are generated as people pursue a better life, such as beverage concoctors and educational tourism guides.

An MHRSS official noted that new professions are the professions not included in the 2015-version directory on recognized occupations, but already involve a certain number of jobholders and require a certain degree of professionalism.

The recognition of new professions is of great significance for the labor market. Li Chang’an, professor at the University of International Business and Economics, said the country’s recognition and regulation of new professions, which are generated amid economic and social development, will raise the social recognition and credibility of new jobs and match more job-seekers with employers, thus contributing to the employment.

Wang Bo, an educational tourism guide, is quite glad to see such recognition. “I could only say that I’m a supervisor for summer or winter camps when I introduced myself in the past. Now I could use the new profession title to address myself and I hope I can be recognized by more parents and children in the future,” Wang said.

According to the Tourism College of Zhejiang in east China’s Zhejiang province, all of its 30 graduates majoring in B&B management have secured a job this year, which indicated a huge demand from the job market.

Today, there are nearly 100 million employees engaged in new professions across China, such as online delivery couriers, online marketing operators and online tutors, and the number keeps growing.

It is reported that human resource and social security authorities will set relevant standards for the new professions and launch training and evaluation programs.

“The recognition of new professions and the making of corresponding vocational standards will provide a basis for setting vocational education majors and training courses, and for the compilation of relevant textbooks, which helps better connect talent training with the market and society,” said Li.