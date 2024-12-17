New PROGRESS Report Reveals Majority of Internally Displaced Persons Prefer Staying in Current Locations

A new report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Georgetown University reveals that 60% of people displaced by conflict or disaster would rather remain in their current locations rather than return to their communities of origin.

The second edition of the PROGRESS report, released today, provides a comprehensive analysis of the global state of solutions to internal displacement.

The study highlights a crucial shift in the understanding of displacement solutions, showing that many displaced individuals, particularly those who have been uprooted for extended periods, favor staying in their current locations. With over 58.5 million people internally displaced globally, the findings challenge the long-standing assumption that return is the preferred choice for those displaced. Early in their displacement, many people already favor staying where they have settled, signaling the need for a new approach to addressing their needs.

Ugochi Daniels, IOM’s Deputy Director General for Operations, emphasized the importance of this new evidence-based approach to understanding internal displacement solutions. “Humanitarian and development partners often struggle to identify and measure solutions to internal displacement,” Daniels said. “PROGRESS aims to fill this gap by providing the dedicated solutions-oriented evidence required.”

The report is based on over 116,000 household surveys and 463 qualitative consultations conducted across 12 countries, shedding light on the key factors shaping displaced persons’ choices. Among individuals displaced by disasters for more than five years, an overwhelming 96% expressed a desire to remain where they are. The top reasons for this preference include safety and economic opportunity.

Safety remains the primary determinant in whether displaced people choose to stay or return, with 71% of those who feel secure opting to remain in their current location. Those who feel unsafe are more likely to consider returning to their areas of origin. Economic opportunities also become increasingly important over time, with 25% of individuals displaced for five years or longer prioritizing livelihoods and employment, compared to 18% of those displaced for less than a year.

While people displaced by conflict may be more inclined to return than those displaced by disasters, the underlying factors driving their decisions—safety, stability, and livelihood opportunities—are consistent across both contexts.

Dr. Elizabeth Ferris, Director of the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University, expressed optimism about the report’s potential impact. “Partnering with IOM has been a unique opportunity,” Ferris said. “IOM’s data collection capacity combined with Georgetown’s academic expertise has resulted in a rich blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis that we hope will guide stakeholders toward sustainable solutions for displaced populations.”

The PROGRESS initiative aims to support the UN Secretary General’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement, providing essential data to help the humanitarian and development community resolve, prevent, and address internal displacement on a global scale.