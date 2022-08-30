New PUMA Black Stars Away Jersey Released For 2022 World Cup

One of the World’s leading sports brand manufacturers, PUMA has officially launched a new away kit for the senior national team, Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The kit, which was officially launched today, would not only be worn by the senior side but would have the various national teams, the Black Galaxies, Black Satellites, Black Meteors, Black Sharks, Black Queens, and all other national sides featured.

The new PUMA kit comes with a red colour with a design of the national flag Infront, depicting the rich Ghanaian culture, red, gold, and green on the various cuffs of the jersey.

The Ghana Football Association’s logo is also seen boldly in between of the Ghana flag with the ‘Black Star’ also being projected as at the centre.

The Black Stars of Ghana is likely to be seen in their new away kit in the upcoming world tournament in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament would begin from November 20 to December 18,2022 as the Black Stars of Ghana are housed in Group H.