“New Quarter, New Music”—CediBoi promises

While the coronavirus, covid-19 was terrorizing the globe, one hiplife/ afrobeat artiste, CediBoi was recording songs as though his life depended on it.

He has since recorded over 28 songs within 2020, and is ready, according to his manager, Lemaine Nana Hagan, to release a song every three months going forward.

“CediBoi like every artiste had a restless spirit so he channeled his energy to making music and recording them in the height of the pandemic. He was also sure to acknowledge how he was able to survive the pandemic and life generally, hence the song, God’s Hands”, Lemaine Hagan says.

CediBoi (Edlord Baffour Tonto), who is signed to More Moves Entertainment, released God’s Hands, featuring F1, on July 30. It was produced by MoG Beatz for More Moves Entertainment and Showbiz Africa.

God’s Hands, who’s official video is available here and is about the artiste’s hustle and motivation to do more in life for the desired success.

The song was Executive Produced by label bosses, Evans Boateng and Maxwell Nana Boateng.

CediBoi has more info on his future releases on social media platforms www.instagram.com/cediboi_music and www.twitter.com/cediboi_music.