New queen mother for Benchema-Nkatieso

A 42-year-old businesswoman has been enstooled as the new Queen mother of Nkatieso near Benchema in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The Queen mother, known in private life as Mrs Monica kenedey Akua Addae, would now be called Nana Akua Addae I.

The new Queen mother succeeded her grandmother, Nana Akosua Ase Okyerekye who ruled from 1963 to 2022.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during her outdooring ceremony ,Nana Akua AddaeI, thanked the king makers for settling on her to succeed the late queen mother and called for unity among the community members in order to propel development.

She also advised the youth to avoid violence acts and concentrate on their studies in order to become useful to themselves and society at large.

Nana Akua Addae promised to support the youth in human development, especially among girls, to help fight teenage pregnancy in the community.

She appealed to the government and the Juaboso District assembly to support the community with potable drinking water, electricity, and teacher bungalows to accommodate teachers in the community since many of them commuted daily from far distances.

She commended the government for prioritizing the construction of the Benchema-Adjoafua road which was in a deplorable state and called on the government to pay the contractor to go back to site to complete works on that stretch of the road.