New Queen Mother Installed In Gbi Traditional Area

The chiefs and people of Gbi Traditional Area in the Hohoe district of the Volta Region have successfully installed a new queen mother for the town.

Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I succeeded the late Mamaga Dewotornyo I, who was laid to rest in July 2021 as the paramount queen mother of Hohoe and Torkorni.

Known in private life as Joycelyn Maloe Adiku, the new queen is a banker and works with OmniBsic Bank.

The colourful ceremony was held on 2nd October 2021 in Hohoe with a traditional rite performed to seal her queenship and recognition.

In her acceptance speech, Mamaga Agoe Dewotornyo I thanked the people, and pledged to establish a rehabilitation center for the youth who have now become alcohol addicts and the other employed youth can also be trained to acquire skills.

Other Chiefs and personalities present at the ceremony include; Togbe Wode V Acting President, Gbi Traditional Council, Very Rev Father Isaac Benuyenah (Parish Priest, St Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe, Dr Mrs Bernice Adiku Heloo, former MP,Hohoe, Mr Awumey, MCE, Hohoe, Togbe Keh, Chief of Wegbe.