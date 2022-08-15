New Regent installed for the Dalun Traditional Area

Mr Adam Mahama, a 60-year-old farmer, has been installed Regent of Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region to take care of the area until a substantive chief is enskinned.

This followed the death of his father, Dalun-Lana Naa Mahama Amidu, who had been the Paramount Chief of Dalun since 1976 until his death this month.

The Regent was taken through the necessary customary rites of the area before being unveiled to a jubilant gathering of people, who sang and danced amidst musketry at the forecourt of the Chief’s Palace.

The colourful event, which also marked a week after the death of Dalun-Lana Naa Amidu, was also witnessed by some prominent Chiefs of the Dagbon Traditional Area including Paramount Chiefs of Sagnarigu, Kasuliyili, and Boggu, and some politicians.

Moments before his unveiling, the Regent granted an interview to the Ghana News Agency at Dalun where he expressed appreciation to Ya-Na Abukari (II) for selecting him as Regent for the area

He said “I want Dalun people to support me. I am not the person who Ya-Na has given Dalun to, but to take care of Dalun. Dalun people should come together and take care of Dalun for the meantime to see what Ya-Na will do or what God will do.”

He eulogized his late father, who had ruled the area for 46 years, saying he loved everybody, and involved himself in communal activities in the area. He added “he worked hard to bring development to the area as well as helped to improve agricultural production in the area”.

The regent assured the traditional area he would continuing from where his father left off, saying his priority was to bring development to the area, especially in education, particularly the establishment of a senior high school, and to improve on agriculture production.