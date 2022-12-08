New regional executives for Volta and Oti Ghana Hotels Association

Leadership of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has sworn into office, six newly elected executives to serve the Association in the Volta and Oti regions.

Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike, National President of the Association, in a brief address said good leadership remained an important pillar in every association “so you must see the seriousness attached to your portfolios to propel the hospitality industry.”

He called for dedication, commitment, and sacrifice from the new executives always.

Dr Ackah-Nyamike also charged members of the Association to work closely with the new leaders and that any member having issues must come out for it to be resolved.

Mr Martin Kotsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, charged the new executives to live up to expectation and seek partnership to expand facilities to acceptable standards.

Mr Mac Kwaku Hotor, the outgone Chairman, said they have chalked several successes regardless of the global Coronavirus pandemic in addition to the myriads of increases in taxes and levies.

He assured the new executives of their support at any point they would need their input for the growth of the Association.

Mr Anthony Klutsey, the new Regional Chairman, in his remarks, assured to expand the membership drive of the Association in the two regions. “We are open to ideas and all positive contributions. We will adhere to integrity, honesty, and transparency.”

Mr Klutsey lamented the unavailability of some important factories meant for producing essential products such as soap, toiletries, bottled water in the region to aid their business activities as well as to reduce the cost involved in buying them from other parts of the country.

This, he said, would be their topmost priority for the executives in the region and pledged to revive the Zonal coordinators for effective leadership.

The other executives include Mrs Regina Coffie Dzimale, Vice Chairperson, Mr George Avadzi, Secretary, Mr Felix Kodjo Edodzi, Assistant Secretary, Madam Vivian Agbotse, Treasurer, and Mr Vincent Gligui as Financial Secretary.

The new executives have since been sworn into office by the National President.

The GHA in Volta has a total membership strength of 59 in good standing.