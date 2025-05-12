New Report Calls for Policy Overhaul to Scale EdTech in African Schools

A comprehensive study presented at the eLearning Africa Conference has outlined urgent measures required to address Africa’s digital education gap, where fewer than 2% of primary schools in some countries have internet access.

The report, produced by the mEducation Alliance and Spix Foundation, draws on insights from 41 government officials, educators, and experts across eight African nations, emphasizing innovative solutions to overcome infrastructure limitations and policy bottlenecks.

The research highlights Kenya’s Digital Literacy Programme, which has distributed devices to 20,000 schools and trained 75,000 teachers since 2016, as a model for integrating technology into national curricula. Similarly, Ghana and Zambia’s shared Learning Management Platform delivers pre-recorded math and English lessons to grades 7–9, with plans to expand subject coverage. Rwanda’s partnerships with global institutions like the World Bank underscore the role of structured policy frameworks in advancing digital education.

Anthony Bloome, founder of the mEducation Alliance, stressed the need for collaborative learning. “By documenting what works across diverse contexts, we can accelerate progress without reinventing solutions country by country,” he said. The report identifies offline-first tools, localized content, and open-source platforms as critical to bridging connectivity gaps, particularly in rural areas where internet reliability remains sporadic.

John Kimotho, former Director of Educational Media at Kenya’s curriculum agency, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic forced rapid adoption of mobile-based learning despite lagging policies. “Practices like using WhatsApp for lessons outpaced official guidelines. We now need policies that formalize these innovations while ensuring quality and interoperability,” he explained.

The study urges governments to prioritize teacher training in digital pedagogy, establish continent-wide standards for edtech platforms, and develop quality assurance frameworks tailored to local needs. These steps are deemed essential to meet the World Economic Forum’s projection that Africa must produce 23 million additional STEM graduates by 2030 to fill labor gaps in healthcare, engineering, and technology sectors.

While progress is evident, systemic challenges persist. Proprietary software systems often lock schools into costly agreements, while uneven electricity access complicates device deployment. The report advocates for solar-powered solutions and partnerships with telecom providers to expand affordable data plans.

The push for scalable edtech coincides with rising demand for digital skills across Africa’s job market. Analysts argue that aligning education policies with workforce needs could unlock economic growth, but stress that success hinges on equitable access. As ministries refine strategies, the report serves as a roadmap for transforming grassroots innovations into systemic change.

Africa’s edtech challenges mirror broader global debates about technology’s role in education. While tools like AI and mobile learning offer promise, their impact depends on addressing foundational issues such as teacher readiness and infrastructure. The continent’s ability to leapfrog traditional barriers, as seen in its rapid mobile money adoption, suggests potential for similar breakthroughs in education—if stakeholders prioritize collaboration over competition.