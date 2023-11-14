New scorecards reveal need for improved well-being of vulnerable children

Afrobarometer, in collaboration with Laws.Africa, and the Data for Governance Alliance,  unveiled a new series of country scorecards Saturday emphasising the need for enhanced  efforts to improve the well-being of vulnerable children in Africa. 

The child well-being country scorecards graphically summarise Afrobarometer Round 9  (2021/2023) survey findings detailed in its latest Pan-Africa Profile. They highlight African  citizens’ views on physical discipline of children, the frequency of neglect and abuse of  children, and whether there is help for vulnerable children at the community level. Unveiling  

the scorecards at the 42nd Ordinary Session of the African Committee of Experts on the  Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) in Addis Ababa, Anyway Chingwete,  

Afrobarometer deputy director of surveys, said that the use of physical force to discipline  children still has solid support among African adults, even if opposition is slowly growing. 

“Across 33 countries surveyed in both Round 7 (2016/2018) and Round 9 (2021/2023), 16 show  significant declines in support for corporal punishment, including sharp drops in Tanzania,  Kenya, Botswana, and Liberia,” she said. ”This trend suggests that international  

condemnation of corporal punishment and an increasing emphasis on children’s rights, as  endorsed in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the  Rights and Welfare of the Child, may be having an effect.” 

The findings also show that most Africans say child abuse and neglect are uncommon, and  more than half report that services are available in their community to support children who  are abused or neglected, children with disability, and children and adults with mental or  emotional problems.

But fewer than half think their government is doing a good job of  protecting and promoting the well-being of vulnerable children. These assessments vary  widely by country and respondents’ economic status, suggesting opportunities for  interventions to strengthen child welfare. Information from the Laws.Africa platform also  shows that out of the 39 surveyed countries, only Morocco and Tunisia are yet to ratify the  African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.  

Yvonne Tagwireyi, external expert at ACERWC, described the scorecards as a valuable  governance and accountability tool for assessing African governments’ performance on  critical well-being indicators. 

“In order for Africa to achieve the aspirations of the Agenda 2063, and more importantly  Agenda for Children 2040, we urgently require data that is generated in Africa to inform  policy and practice,” she said. “These scorecards will contribute towards the evidence that  will require us to put in the necessary efforts to ensure that Africa is really and truly fit for  children.” 

Key findings 

Use of physical force to discipline children

On average across 39 countries, six in 10 Africans (61%) say parents are justified in using physical force to discipline their children. Approval of corporal punishment has  declined modestly over the past five years.  

o While support for physical discipline approaches nine out of 10 citizens in Benin  (88%), Cameroon (87%), Burkina Faso (86%), and Niger (85%), 16 countries record  

significant decreases since 2016/2018, including sharp drops in Tanzania (-31  

points), Kenya (-24 points), Botswana (-22 points), and Liberia (-22 points).  

Child abuse, mistreatment, and neglect

About one-third (35%) of citizens say child abuse, mistreatment, and neglect are  “somewhat frequent” or “very frequent” in their community, while 64% describe these  as infrequent occurrences. Perceptions of widespread abuse range from 16% in  

Tanzania to 63% in Liberia. 

Support services for vulnerable children:  

Majorities say services are available in their community to support children who are  abused or neglected (58%), children with disability (56%), and children and adults  with mental or emotional problems (52%).  

Government performance on promoting child welfare:  

On average, only 44% of Africans approve of their government’s performance on  protecting and promoting the well-being of vulnerable children. Economically  

disadvantaged citizens are least likely to see their government’s efforts as adequate.  

