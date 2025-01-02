New Sekondi MP Calls for Unity as He Sets Sights on Development

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah, has called for an end to political divisions, urging his constituents to come together for the collective progress of the region.

In a passionate appeal to the people of Sekondi, Lawyer Blay emphasized that it was time to move beyond the contentious political campaigns and focus on building a stronger, more united community. His message came during his visits to local churches for the 31st Watch Night Service, where he took the opportunity to thank God and express gratitude to the people for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them in Parliament for the next four years.

The churches visited included Christ Apostolic Church, Presbyterian Church, All Saint Andrews Anglican Church, and Wesley Methodist Church. Lawyer Blay used these moments to emphasize that political differences should not be allowed to hinder the constituency’s development. “Sekondi is a shared asset, and you suffer the consequences if you remain divided and fail to develop it,” he stated.

Securing a decisive victory in the recent parliamentary election, Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah defeated the incumbent MP and Minister for Tourism, Lawyer Andrew Agyapa Mercer, with 14,588 votes. As he embarks on his term, Armah has already set his sights on transforming Sekondi, beginning with improvements to the city’s infrastructure, including the restoration of streetlights in key areas that have long been plagued by darkness.

In his commitment to continuing the work of his predecessor, Armah assured that existing projects would not be abandoned but instead expanded upon with new initiatives. “We will work together to ensure Sekondi is well developed, building upon the work that my predecessor has done, so that he won’t regret leaving office,” he promised.

Lawyer Blay’s call for unity and his commitment to developing Sekondi signal a fresh chapter for the constituency, one where political rivalries take a back seat to the shared goal of regional growth. His leadership, focused on progress and collaboration, offers hope for a more unified and prosperous future for the people of Sekondi.