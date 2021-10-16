New Sissala East MCE assumes office

Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the new Municipal Chief Executive of the Sissala East has officially taken office to steer the affairs for the next four years.

He takes over from Mr. Karim Nanyua who could not get the nod for a second term to continue with the development agenda of the Municipality.

In a short ceremony held at the Municipal Assembly to hand over, Mr Moro Adama the Sissala East Municipal Coordinating Director charged the staff of the assembly to welcome the incoming MCE with professionalism in the discharge of their official duties.

He said MCEs would come and go and stressed the importance of professionalism at all times saying, “Your duty is always to perform the official duties that you were employed to perform, irrespective of who you are serving”.

Mr Karim Nanyua said he enjoyed the team work, cooperation, tolerance and support of staff during his tenure and urged them to extend same courtesies to new MCE to foster unity.

He congratulated the incoming MCE whom he described as his political mentor and that his appointment was well deserved.

He said, he was ready to lend his support to ensure that the Municipality developed to befit its status.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu encouraged all to have a good spirit to work together to move the municipality forward and assured all that he will run an open door administration and that all hands must be on deck to ensure development.