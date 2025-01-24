New Sports Minister Pledges Investigation into Ghana’s US$245 Million African Games Spending

Ghana’s incoming Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has promised that Parliament will address the concerns surrounding the country’s financial handling of the 2023 African Games, which were held earlier in 2024.

The event has come under intense scrutiny, particularly regarding the government’s expenditure.

The previous Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, faced significant backlash for the costs involved, with reports indicating that Ghana spent more than $245 million on the Games. Of this, $195 million was allocated to infrastructure, $15 million covered the cost of feeding athletes over the course of the 15-day event, and $48 million went toward operational expenses. The Local Organizing Committee has defended these costs, but the scale of the spending has led to public outcry.

In response to calls for accountability, the Forum for Accountable Governance has formally petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to launch an investigation into the financials of the Games.

Speaking to the press at the Accra Sports Stadium, Adams reassured the public that the matter would be handled thoroughly. He explained that while the 8th Parliament was unable to review a committee report on the issue before its dissolution, the 9th Parliament is now in session and will revisit the matter. “We are not ruling out anything. We’ll go through the processes first and see what comes out of it,” Adams said.

Adams, whose appointment is pending Parliamentary approval, emphasized that a transparent review process will take place, but the outcomes will depend on the full investigation.