New Study Sheds Light on How Chickens Regulate Food Intake

A groundbreaking study from Kobe University is providing new insights into the molecular signals that control food intake in chickens, potentially leading to more efficient poultry farming.

Dr. Takaoki Saneyasu’s research reveals how peptides, such as spexins, adipokines, and intracellular signaling molecules, regulate appetite, growth, and metabolism in chicks. These findings could be a game-changer for both broiler and layer chicken farming, industries that are vital to global food production.

Poultry is one of the most consumed sources of animal protein worldwide, with chicken meat and eggs forming a cornerstone of diets across the globe. Given the significant role of chickens in the food supply chain, understanding the factors that govern food intake is critical for improving poultry farming. According to Dr. Saneyasu, how chickens regulate their food intake directly influences their growth and productivity, which is essential for meeting the increasing global demand for poultry products.

Dr. Saneyasu, an associate professor at the Graduate School of Agricultural Science at Kobe University, published his review on the topic in the Journal of Poultry Sciences. His study highlights several key factors, such as neuropeptides and adipokines, that play a role in controlling feeding behavior in chickens. These include spexin (SPX), a neuropeptide related to galanin that regulates hunger and food intake by influencing brain receptors. Interestingly, SPX1 is found in humans, while chickens have a different form, SPX2, which appears to reduce food consumption by acting on specific receptors in the brain.

Adipokines, another group of molecules secreted by fat cells, also play a role in appetite regulation. In humans, leptin, an adipokine, is a well-known appetite suppressant, but in chickens, it has a much smaller effect. Dr. Saneyasu points out that adiponectin, another adipokine, actually promotes food intake in chicks, though its effects differ significantly from those observed in mammals. Furthermore, other adipokines such as chemerin and apelin have been found to reduce food intake in poultry, adding complexity to how appetite is regulated.

The research also delves into neurosecretory proteins, which play a part in feeding regulation, and suggests that certain cellular signaling pathways in chickens could be similar to those found in mammals. These findings open the door to further investigations into how these mechanisms can be leveraged to improve feeding efficiency in poultry farming.

In his study, Dr. Saneyasu used a method known as intracerebrovascular injections to examine central feeding regulation in chicks, which has proven to be a reliable approach. Looking forward, he stresses the need for more research into how peripheral adipokines and gut hormones influence food intake in neonatal chicks, which could lead to more tailored approaches in managing poultry diets.

Dr. Saneyasu’s work has significant implications for poultry farming, offering a deeper understanding of how chickens regulate their food intake. With these insights, farmers could potentially reduce waste, improve feed efficiency, and optimize poultry productivity, contributing to more sustainable farming practices. As global demand for poultry products continues to rise, these advancements could play a pivotal role in ensuring that the industry remains resilient and capable of meeting future challenges.