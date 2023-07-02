New Tafo Area Holds ‘Divine Encounter’

The New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost under the headship of Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, has organised a three-day prayer festival, dubbed: “Divine Encounter.”

Held under the theme: “Looking Unto Jesus For Maximum Impact In the Nations,” (Hebrews 12:1-2; Philippians 3:13-14), the event took place from June 28 to 30, 2023, at the Sepe-Buokrom Revival Centre, with Apostle Daniel Yeboah Nsaful (Old Tafo Area Head) and Apostle Isaac Kwasi Amoako (Rtd) as guest speakers.

Speaking at the opening session of the event on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Prophet Tetteh Doku urged Christians to forget their past, defy all odds and focus on Jesus for transformed life for maximum impact.

Drawing from the story of the bronze serpent, the New Tafo Area Head highlighted the need for Christians to pin their hope on Jesus and constantly look unto Him for He alone is able to turn their fortunes around.

He explained that if Isaac was enormously blessed and became great for being a promised child, similarly, Christians, who, being the descents of Abraham, following their belief in Christ Jesus, are equally destined for greatness.

Quoting Psalm 91, Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku outlined the benefits one receives for looking unto Jesus in this life.

According to him, those who look unto Jesus are delivered from the snare of the fowler; they are kept under the divine protection of the Holy Spirit.

Such people, he noted, do not fear the terror of the night as their supplications are always answered by Jesus, who is with them in all situations to rescue and honour them.

Prophet Tetteh Doku also advised Christians not to take the grace of God for granted, urging them to live as a delight to the Lord to keep enjoying God’s blessings.