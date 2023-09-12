New Tafo Area Kick-Starts 2023 Lay Leadership Training School

The New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, under the headship of Prophet Samuel Tetteh Doku, on Monday, September 11, 2023, began this year’s Lay Leadership Training School in earnest for all officers in the Area.

Being held simultaneously at the zonal level, the 5-day event, which will end on Friday, September 15, 2023, is being attended only in the evening.

Both English and Twi classes are being held, with plenary sessions to seek clarifications on thought-provoking issues and questions.

Topics being treated in this year’s school are “The Church Leader’s Marriage and Family Life,” “The CoP Distinctive Brand,” and “The Repositioned Local Assembly of The Church of Pentecost.”

The Lay Leadership Training School is an annual programme designed to equip the officers in the Church with the requisite knowledge, basic skills, insights, and principles to enable them to shepherd the flocks that have been entrusted to their care.