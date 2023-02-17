New Tafo Islamic Basic school appeals for support

Mr. Wahab Idrisu, Headmaster of New Tafo Islamic Basic School in Abuakwa North Municipality, has appealed to organizations and individuals for assistance to repair classrooms of the school after a rainstorm ripped it off.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he requested immediate assistance for the renovation and re-roofing of the two-classroom block damaged by the rainstorm.

He explained that on February 6, 2023, at approximately 1600 hours, a heavy rainstorm wiped off a portion of the roofing sheets of the Basic Stage I and Stage II classroom blocks.

Although some classrooms were spared and in good condition, he stated that the affected areas exposed both schoolchildren and teachers to the vagaries of the weather.

“I’ve informed the Ghana Education Service Directorate in the municipality, and a team from the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization has also visited the scene to take a preliminary assessment of the extent of damage. The school looks forward to receiving support,” Mr. Idrisu said.

The New Tafo Islamic Primary School was founded in 1967, while the Junior High School (JHS) was founded in 2005, and both had a total population of about 180.

The headteacher appealed to all and sundry to assist the school with renovation.