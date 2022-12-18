New Takoradi residents educated on safe migration

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has sensitised residents of New Takoradi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on safe travels and migration as part of activities to mark the International Migrants Day, which falls on Sunday.

The officers joined the residents in a general clean-up exercise on Saturday to keep the community clean for healthy and safe living.

The Regional Commander, Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, Madam Beatrice Okpoti, said cleanliness was next to godliness, hence the need to keep the community clean.

She said for a safe travel, one needed advice and education from the Ghana Immigration Service on the rules of the destination country, in addition to the accepted travelling documents including a passport, visa and work permit, where necessary.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Biney Nana Saa, said the Migration Information Centre was opened to provide the necessary guidance to the traveling public to avoid falling foul of the laws and ensuring safety.

“Avoid connection men. You need to use the rightful means of traveling for safety”.

He said the Constitution had given the GIS a mandate to arrest irregular migrants to face the law.

The Chief of New- Takoradi, Nana Kwesi Abakah, admonished the residents to adhere to the advice from the GIS and avoid irregular migration to prevent being caught up with the law.