New theatre complex for Bibiani Municipal Hospital

Mr Francis Gyapong Manu, a Philanthropist and Businessman from Diaso in the Central Region, has handed over a fully furnished theatre complex to the Bibiani Municipal Hospital.

The project estimated at the cost of Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 700,000) was officially handed over at a short ceremony in Bibiani .

Speaking at the commissioning, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Adu Gyamfi underscored the importance of the facility at the hospital to help save lives.

He said the absence of a theatre Complex has detrimental effects on healthcare delivery, particularly for surgeries, surgical treatments, and other critical cases.

The Medical Superintendent said the brain behind the construction of the threatre was mooted by the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr. Alfred Amoah and supported by the former MP for the area, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

Dr Gyamfi said the Hospital currently has 10 medical doctors and about 500 nurses and other paramedics and that it renders services not only in the Bibiani Municipality and Western North Region but in the Ahafo, Ashanti and parts of Central Regions.

He however mentioned the lack of a conference hall, CCT Scan, and mammogram machine as some of the challenges confronting the hospital.

Dr Gyamfi praised the Philanthropist for the gesture, which he noted would enhance quality health service delivery in the Municipality.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Mr Manu popularly known as Kwasi Diaso said he decided to construct the facility when his mother visited the hospital and nearly died due to the absence of a theatre, he said what motivated him to give back to society by putting up such an ultra-modern theatre to save lives in area.

He called on the public to make sacrifices and contribute their widow’s mite to society to make life more comfortable for the have not.

The President of National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyabi II who chaired the programme, lauded the efforts of the philanthropist, and urged all citizens of the area to emulate the gesture.

Ogyeahoho Ya Gyabi who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area pleaded with the residents, organizations and institutions operating within the enclave, especially the mining companies to support the hospital.

He also appealed for the construction of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for the hospital.

The event was also used to honour Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng (MP), the late MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Mr. Alfred Amoah, Mr Francis Gyapong Manu and Mrs. Agnes Tawiah for their tremendous contribution to the hospital.