New tobacco law to take effect by early 2023 in Botswana

Development of regulations to facilitate the commencement of the Tobacco Control Act of 2021 in Botswana, are at an advanced stage, Botswana’s Minister of Health, Edwin Dikoloti said Friday.

In his statement at the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) grants award ceremony in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Dikoloti said tobacco use has been scientifically proven to be one of the major risk factors of non-communicable diseases in Botswana.

It is against this backdrop that reducing tobacco use plays a major role in global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target to reduce premature death from non-communicable diseases by one third by the year 2030, he said.

“We anticipate them (regulations to facilitate the commencement of the Tobacco Control Act of 2021) to be complete soon, so that the new tobacco law could take effect by April 1, 2023,” announced Dikoloti.

He said Botswana has recorded some successful efforts on tobacco control initiatives through the adoption of multi stakeholder approaches, including collaborations and partnerships with World Health Organization (WHO), Civil Society Organizations and Community Based Organizations.

“The legislation is premised on the principles of reduction of demand and regulation of supply of tobacco products, which should result in unavailability and inaccessibility of these harmful tobacco products,” said Dikoloti.

WHO reports that 80 percent of the world’s smokers are in the low and middle-income countries, where the burden of mortality and morbidity caused by smoking is increasingly felt and Botswana is no exception, he said.

Since 1993, some legislation was announced in the southern Africa country to help address health challenges posed by harmful use of tobacco, according to Dikoloti.

Dikoloti said Botswana also signed and ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) in 2003 and 2005 respectively, with a view to further strengthening control measures for tobacco use in the country.

Pursuant to that development, Dikoloti said a comprehensive legislation aligned to the WHO FCTC was developed and was finally assented to by His Excellency the President in October 2021. Enditem