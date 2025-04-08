TOR’s New MD Prioritizes Operational Revival Over $540m Debt

The Acting Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Dr. Yussif Sulemana, has declared that the company’s substantial indebtedness is not his primary concern; rather, the focus is on restoring productivity.

Although TOR’s outstanding debt stands at about $540 million, a figure that has raised concerns over long-term sustainability the new leadership insists that inactivity poses the greater threat.

Dr. Sulemana, who assumed his role under the current administration a few months ago, acknowledged that while the refinery remains inactive in its core business of oil refining, significant progress has been made in its ancillary operations, which have achieved a 150% increase in revenues. “I’m not afraid of debt. I’m afraid of inertia,” he stated, dismissing fears that the financial burden might impede the company’s revival. Drawing comparisons with countries that manage high debt-to-GDP ratios, such as Japan and the United States, he underscored that productivity is what ultimately determines fiscal health.

The Acting MD emphasized that resurrecting TOR’s operational capabilities is paramount. His strategy focuses on two key areas: restarting the refinery’s core operations and expanding the terminal business. “If I get TOR to run, I don’t care about the debt. The debt will take care of itself,” he asserted during an interview with The High Street Journal. This pragmatic approach aims to restore investor confidence and drive revenue generation, providing the foundation needed to address financial challenges.

Industry observers note that the renewed interest from private investors and the anticipated formation of a new board to steer strategic partnerships underline a broader confidence in TOR’s turnaround efforts. Dr. Sulemana’s remarks highlight a decisive shift from dwelling on financial liabilities to focusing on operational efficacy as the cornerstone of sustainable recovery.

The narrative emerging from TOR is one of cautious optimism. With an emphasis on productivity, the new MD’s strategy not only addresses immediate operational issues but also lays the groundwork for a potential financial turnaround. His approach, which prioritizes putting the refinery back on track over the pressures of debt, offers a constructive perspective on managing large-scale corporate recovery in the energy sector.