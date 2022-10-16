New Transitional Government Formed in Chad – President’s Office

A new transitional government has been formed in Chad, the office of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the office of the president said that Chadian Prime Minister of the transitional government Albert Pahimi Padacke resigned after the completion of the “first phase of the transition period.” Saleh Kebzabo, one of the leaders of the opposition in Chad, was appointed as the new prime minister.

“The second phase of Chad’s transition is entering its practical phase… with the formation of a new government team,” the statement read.

The statement added that a number of ministers retained their positions, in particular, the heads of departments responsible for national defense, state security, finance, and energy.

In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds sustained in clashes with rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad. Following his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections were held.

The council was headed by 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of the late president. As that deadline approached, a nationwide forum organized by General Deby set a new 24-month time frame for holding the elections and proclaimed him Chad’s interim president on October 8.