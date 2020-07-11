Following the announcement of 15 per cent increase in transport fares, taxi fares in the Koforidua Municipality in the Eastern Region are to be increased with effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020.

In an interaction with the Koforidua Taxi Branch of the GPRTU, the Chairman, Mr John Boateng informed the Ghana News Agency that taxis operating within Koforidua township from the central business area to Adweso, Gallaway, Old Estate, Asokore, Effiduase, Magazine, and Ada, Srodae and Betome would on Saturday July, 11 take GHC 2.00 which is an increase of 30 pesewas.

He said taxis operating from Koforidua to Oyoko, Jumapo and other towns outside Koforidua would charge GHC 2.50p which is an increase of 50 pesewas.

At the Kumasi station, transport fare from Koforidua to Kejetia Market in Kumasi increased from GHC 35.00 to GHC 40.00.

Koforidua to Asamankese fare is to increase from GHC 12.00 to GHC 15.00, while Koforidua to Swedru fare is to increase from GhC20.00 to GHC 25.00 and Koforidua to Akim Oda is to increase from GHC 20.00 to GHC2. 00.

Advertisements