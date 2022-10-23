New Volta GIS Commander tours Akanu, Aflao sectors

The Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Michael Kwadade, the new Volta Regional Commander, has visited the Akanu and Aflao sectors of the Ghana Immigration Service to be abreast of their operations.

The tour was to enable him to gain comprehensive knowledge of their administrative and operational activities and the challenges confronting the sectors to find workable strategies in addressing them.

The Commander and his entourage visited the Aflao Sector Command, where they met with Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Fredrick Baa Doudo, the Commander, to deliberate on operational and administrative issues.

DCI Kwadade inspected works on a building project consisting female and male holding centre and a conference hall.

He inspected approved and unapproved routes for fair assessment of technical constraints and operational demands and visited the Noepe Joint Border at the Akanu Sector and adjoining border posts, while extending regards to the security officials of neighbouring Togo.

He assured commanders and officers at the various sectors of his desire to work as a team for effective operations at the borders.

DCI Kwadade urged them to act professionally to advance the course of the Service, adding: “This will help to maintain peace and security at the enclaves.”

Inspector Felix Klu-Adjei of the Regional Public Affairs Unit told the Ghana News Agency that the tour was to strengthen existing protocols between the Service and sister security agencies in the region to enhance their work.