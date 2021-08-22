New watchdog head underlines global threat posed by nuclear war

For the new head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, global warming is not the only global danger.

“We as the human race face two major existential threats: One is climate change, and the other one is the advent of a nuclear war,” Robert Floyd, who took over the CTBTO this month, tells dpa.

Although it is a global problem, awareness of nuclear weapons is not universal, said Floyd, who succeeded Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso.

“If we have a battle where nuclear weapons are used, it actually affects us all. It is a global impact, whether that is in terms of contamination or temperature effects on the planet,” he says.

The Vienna-based organization has around 300 measuring stations distributed around the globe to detect nuclear explosions; thus, tests in North Korea can be analysed with data from the CTBTO.

Using nuclear weapons could not only encourage other states to do the same, but would also have a global impact on the environment, warned the Australian. Nevertheless, he said, attention in Europe is not as focused on this problem as it is in the Pacific region, for example.

Although the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is accepted almost globally, the 1996 pact is still not formally in force.

The reason: Eight countries have not yet joined – including the United States, China, Israel, Iran and North Korea.

Floyd says that he now wants to explore with these countries individually the possibilities for further treaty accessions.