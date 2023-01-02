New Year Greeting From Bono Minister

The Bono Regional Minister Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has extended her best wishes and greetings to the entire leaderships of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region on the auspicious occasion of New Year 2023.

In her message to the party on New Year, through Sunyani based Space FM flagship program dubbed “The Hot points”, Bono Minister said, “It is time to reflect on what we have done during the past years.

Let us embrace the lessons learnt in the past years and keep our spirits up, determination unshaken, strengthen our resilience and look forward to a gracious year ahead to break the 8.

Mad. Owusu Banahene further said that “Year after year, NPP government has been implementing developmental programmes in innovative way for the welfare of all Ghanaians. Let us march forward towards development in the upcoming year”.

Bono Minister urged the party to strive towards a new and better goal geared towards breaking the 8. Let us take pause, reflect, and get ready to welcome the New Year 2023. “May the New Year bring joy, prosperity, and happiness to everyone within the party”

Bono Region:

Mad Justina Owusu Banahene rallied the people to come together and join forces in facing the challenges of the Country’s economic slowdown due to Covid-19 and other global factors.

She urged the Bono citizens to come together, find common ground, across race, religion and political differences, and uphold firmly to the visions and mission of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council (BRCC) which are:

Vision; to ensure a first class decentralized and client focused Regional organization in local government Service delivery.

Mission: to ensure the total development of the region through effective coordination, harmonization, monitoring and evaluation of activities of the District assemblies and agencies within the region.

She asked the people of the region to live the spirit of unity and celebrate differences to build a stable, peaceful, prosperous and harmonious Region for the generation yet unborn and leave it for posterity to judge.

May 2023 bring stability, prosperity and continued harmony for our beloved Region,” she said in her greetings

To Regional Coordinating Staffs, MMDCE’s within the region, Nananom in the region, various government appointees, all the Members of Parliament within the region, all assembly members and stakeholders, Bono Minister said may the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in all their lives. Let them resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the Region.

“May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health,” the Regional Minister said.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene thanked the president for his wonderful leadership and wished him good health.