New Year Message from the African Union Special Representative for Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia, 06 January 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- On behalf of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), I wish to extend warm New Year wishes for 2025 to the Federal Government of Somalia and its people.

2024 marked a pivotal year for Somalia, characterised by significant strides in peace and security, thanks to the concerted efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in collaboration with the African Union Mission.

Firstly, Somalia will join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January 2025, following its successful election. This marks a momentous achievement in the country’s recent history and provides an opportunity for Somalia to contribute to global peace and security.

Secondly, Somalia continued the path to economic revitalisation. In March 2024, the country became a full member of the East African Community (EAC), a regional trading bloc with a market size of over 170 million people. Somalia, boasting the longest coastline in Africa at over 3,000 kilometres and rich natural resources, is strategically positioned to emerge as a key player within the economic bloc.

In 2024, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the predecessor of AUSSOM, made significant strides by transferring Forward Operating Bases to the Somali Security Forces (SSF), in line with the Somalia Transition Plan. This shows that the Somali Security Forces have acquired the necessary expertise to independently take over the country’s security responsibilities.

We commend international partners and ATMIS Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) for their support and sacrifice on this journey to empower Somali Security Forces through initiatives focused on force generation and capacity building.

In collaboration with development partners, ATMIS initiated a range of quick-impact projects, including construction of boreholes, classrooms, police stations, and rehabilitation of health centres, to improve the lives of residents in liberated areas.

AUSSOM has finally become operational, beginning 1st January 2025, as per UN Security Council Resolution 2767 (2024). It will build on the achievements made under ATMIS to ensure Somalia realizes long-term peace and security.

At the African Union level, we will continue our engagements under AUSSOM, guided by the AU Peace and Security Council communiqués, as well as UN Security Council resolutions. We will also continue our operational support to the SSF as we look forward to a productive year ahead. On behalf of the AU Mission, I wish to affirm our commitment to the Federal Government of Somalia’s stabilisation efforts and post-conflict recovery.

Happy New Year!

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of ATMIS.

_______________

For more information contact

Snr. Communications Officer Ms. Gifty Bingley (BingleyG@africa-union.org)

Force Spokesperson, Lt. Col Said Mwachinalo (fhq-sp@au-atmis.org)

Email:atmismediacenter@au-atmis.org

Cell phone: (Somalia) +252 616 982 416/+252 613 665 356/+252 617 682 175; (Nairobi) +254 722 433998

The post New Year Message from the African Union Special Representative for Somalia appeared first on African Media Agency.