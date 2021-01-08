Happy New Year! Huawei is offering you amazing prices when you buy any of these Huawei Gadgets this January.

Buy a Nova7i, Y8p, Matepad or a Watch Fit and enjoy instant gifts ranging from Bluetooth Headset, Glass Bottle, Y Gift Box, Humidifier and Bluetooth Speaker. This promotion runs through January.

Buy A Nova 7i and Get Bluetooth Headset and Glass Bottle

The HUAWEI nova device is unique. HUAWEI nova 7i brings together concepts of chic and inspiration, using advanced features and technology to demonstrate Huawei’s industrial design prowess. Featuring a powerful 48MP Quad AI Camera with an iconic design and premium hardware, the HUAWEI nova 7i is designed to provide users with powerful performance and deliver a better user experience.

Buy A Huawei Y8p and Get Y Gift Box + Humidifier

The 48MP AI Triple camera module includes a 48 MP high-res main lens, 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and 2 MP depth lens, and is capable of shooting with sharp clarity at all hours.

Huawei has also packed high-level algorithm and software calibration capabilities into the Y8p. It integrates industry-leading AI to deliver improved low-light sensitivity and an AIS Night Mode, enabling users to capture dimly-lit surroundings in detailed splendour.

The ultra-wide angle lens helps fit panoramic landscapes within the frame, and the depth lens supports for a depth of field effect, for subtle, layered shots of complex settings.

Buy A Huawei Mate Pad T8 and Get Bluetooth Speaker

Featuring ultra-slim 4.9 mm side bezels and 80% screen-to-body ratio, the HUAWEI MatePad T 8 gives you ample on-screen room for immersive entertainment. A perfect tablet for watching your favourite movies and reading e-Books on the go.

Buy A Huawei Watch Fit and get Bluetooth Headset

You have probably heard news about Huawei’s latest smartwatch that mixes Huawei’s leading tech with a sleek and elegant design making it the ideal wearable for every fashionista out there! HUAWEI WATCH FIT is the perfect smartwatch that blends technology with fashion.