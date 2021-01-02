As the Christian Community marked the birth of 2021 New Year with church services amidst prophetic declarations, others trooped to beaches dotted along the Ghanaian territorial coast to enjoy the sea and nature.

Ghana News Agency team’s visit to some of the local beaches including Dansoman, Chorkor, Labadi, Nungua, Lloyd, and other unofficial amusement centers dotted near the beaches, merrymakers were spotted celebrating the New Year in multifaceted ways.

Scores turn the beaches into a temporal Tennis Court playing a semblance of table tennis whiles rolling occasionally in the sand; others created a mini Golf pitch; scores also especially those who came in groups decided to engage in either basketball or football match.

GNA also observed that; some local artists decided to exhibit their crafts in molding with the sand anything imaginable or one demands at a fee.

Horse riding was also booming as horses were offered at a fee, which attracted mostly ladies.

In spite of people in recent times resorting to taking pictures with their mobile phones, some hardcore photographers were observed parading at the beaches soliciting to capture memorable moments of revelers at a minimum fee.

Food, drinks, musical shows, acrobatic display, and swimming greeted anyone who enters the beaches; whiles the melodious sound of the sea through the waves offers the beaches as the rightful place for enjoyment.

In conformity with the new normal, COVID-19 protocols messages were planted at the entrance to these spots to remind everyone entering of the need to adhere to safety measures while making merry.

Security personnel were also spotted parading along to ensure the safety of the holiday makers.