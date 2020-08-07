New York’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit aimed at dissolving the National Rifle Association (NRA) over alleged financial mismanagement.

Letitia James said the powerful pro-gun advocacy organization had diverted millions of dollars from its charitable mission for personal use by its leaders, including its head Wayne LaPierre, who spent it on trips to the Bahamas, private jets and expensive meals.

The state’s top prosecutor also said NRA officials had awarded contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appeared to dole out contracts to former staff in order to buy their silence.

The suit charges the NRA and four leaders with mismanaging the organization’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws, contributing to the loss of more than 64 million dollars in just three years for the NRA.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funnelled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a press release.

“The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

James last year said a probe of the NRA was under way to dig into the group’s not-for-profit status, prompting President Donald Trump to defend the organization that backs pro-gun politicians, most of them Republicans, and is a driving force in one of the most polarizing issues in the US.

On hearing about the lawsuit on Thursday, Trump called it “a very terrible thing.” “I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life,” he said.