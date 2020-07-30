Budding Ghanaian afrobeat singer based in New York, Neena has put a $200 prize for her new song christened #GetUp.

This forms part of efforts to acknowledge her fans and followers who have been supporting her musical career.

Participants are expected to make a one-minute clip (video) singing the exact lyrics of the song.

Neena’s Manager, King Hassan explained that one lucky fan who would do the song perfectly would be presented the prize money.

He added “the team will start receiving entries from Wednesday, 29th July through to 5th August 2020.

“The song is available on Audiomack and participants are to upload their short videos on Instagram and tag @official_neena_ or on Facebook @neena and TikTok @official_neena.”

Source: Abdul- Hanan

