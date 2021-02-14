A total of 500 more police officers will be deployed immediately to patrol New York City’s transit system both on ground and underground following four stabbing incidents within 24 hours, said New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea on Saturday afternoon.

The separate incidents happened from Friday to early Saturday on A line subway trains or along its subway stations, leaving two people dead, said the NYPD in a press briefing. Three of the incidents appeared to be connected, and all the victims appeared to be homeless, it added.

According to a report by U.S. newspaper the Daily News, which cited anonymous law enforcement sources, police have arrested a homeless suspect on Saturday, and recovered the knife believed to be used in the incidents.

New York City’s subway system has been one of the places where homeless people prefer to stay overnight or make a living, which is seen as a public safety issue.