New Zealand will delay its general election by a month as the country grapples with a second outbreak of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday.

The election was due to be held on September 19, but will now take place on October 17, Ardern told a press conference.

“Moving an election date is a significant decision,” she said. While the electoral commission had said voting could happen safely, Ardern said she factored in voter participation, fairness and certainty.

“Covid will be with us for some time to come. Continuously pushing out an election does not lessen the risk of disruption,” she said.

The decision to set the election date normally rests solely with the prime minister, but Ardern had asked other political leaders for their opinions too.

“Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays,” Ardern said.

She said the election would not be delayed again.Ardern said she had “absolute confidence” the election would be both fair and safe.

Ardern is up for re-election in the upcoming polls.Voters will also have their say on legalizing euthanasia and cannabis in referendums to be held during the election.